For Unbeatable Cornmeal Cake, Look For The Finest Grind Possible

From skillet cornmeal pancakes to Brazlilian-style bundt cake (bolo de fubá), what is it about a cornmeal cake that seems more special than a regular old poundcake? The gorgeous texture and amazing corn taste both make a big difference. Or maybe it's the fact that you can enjoy one from breakfast with your morning coffee to dessert after dinner. Whatever the reasons, when you're making a baked cornmeal cake at home, the best way to ensure it has that perfectly light texture is to use cornmeal with a very fine grind.

Using the finest ground cornmeal will help your cornmeal cake reach the desired texture because the finer the grind, the quicker the moisture absorption. Cornmeal with a fine grind will take on the moisture from the other cake ingredients more quickly than coarsely ground cornmeal, making for a fluffy, moist result. However, you will likely need to use a combination of regular flour and corn flour to avoid the cake coming out too dense, or, if you're going for a gluten-free version, try rice flour with the finely ground corn.