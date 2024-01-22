The Simple Hack To 'Cut' Bananas Using Just Your Fingers

Once you've mastered the art of cutting up bananas with your bare hands, it's time to unleash their potential by crafting delicious banana-inspired meals. The most immediate and classic choice is the banana split. However, instead of opting for regular ice cream, take it to the next level by creating your own banana ice cream. Yes, you heard it right. You can whip up homemade ice cream using bananas and it's incredibly simple.

Then use your fingers to split the remaining bananas, place the slices in a row into a bowl, put the ice cream in between the pieces, add some whipped cream, and drizzle with your favorite pineapple or chocolate sauce. The taste will be so delightful that you'll find yourself exclaiming, "This is bananas!"

Now, the king of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, has something to say, folks. Well, uhuh, now. If your fingers aren't too tired from splitting them there bananas, then you should, ah, consider making the greatest sandwich of all time. It's called the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich and it was one of the king's favorite meals. He loved it so much that he'd have his personal chef whip them up for him at 2 a.m. Just fry this sandwich in a skillet with some butter over medium heat for a minute on each side and you'll be eating like a musical legend.