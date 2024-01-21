Deviled Egg Burgers Are The Ultimate Way To Use Up Leftovers

When it comes to prepping food for a party, there are a couple of go-tos that often come out. Grabbable foods like sliders and deviled eggs, for instance, are a couple of tasty choices that you can whip up. While both mini burgers and stuffed eggs taste great, why not combine the two of them into a single dish and turn them into deviled egg burgers?

Deviled egg burgers are made by taking two deviled eggs and slapping a beef patty in between them. Of course, to get the full burger effect, you'll want a bit of cheese in there as well. You can then finish the whole thing off by sprinkling some sesame seeds or bagel seasoning on top, making the top egg look like a burger bun. The best thing about this trick is that it's an easy way to use up leftover deviled eggs that are hanging about after a get-together.

That's the essence of making these bite-sized burgers, but there are a couple of other ingredients you can throw in to really make them pop. Plus, once you've mastered this recipe, try some fun variations for different flavor combos.