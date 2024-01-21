It's About Time You Started Brining Your French Fries

When it comes to proteins, brining works through the process of osmosis. The saltwater solution is absorbed into the meat until the salt levels in the protein and the water are equal. Thanks to the now-higher liquid content, the meat will dry out less during cooking. The salt also denatures the proteins, breaking them down and helping to keep the meat tender.

For pre-fried french fries, soaking in this saltwater brine draws out extra moisture and removes excess starch from the potato. Too much starch can make the fries cook unevenly and add an unappetizing, gooey layer on the outside. The sugars in the starch can also become brown too quickly during cooking. The amount of time needed for the soak is widely debated: Some say that only around 15 minutes is necessary to achieve the brine's texture assistance, while others say that around 2–3 hours and even overnight is the better solution for realizing the fries' maximum crispiness. Regardless of the brine time, make sure to remove the excess moisture with a paper towel or cloth before you fry.

Beyond the crunch, the brine will also offer up its salty flavor. Especially if you choose to soak for a longer time, this is a key fact to remember — it's easy to over-salt. Make sure to taste the brined fries before you add any more salt or seasoning to avoid ruining your perfectly crispy french fry batch.