Here's What To Expect If You're Swapping In Rice For Orzo Pasta

With a perfectly cooked pot of rice, you have a fluffy starch with a slightly chewy texture. Orzo, on the other hand, is soft, creamy, and buttery, like other cooked pasta. Another key difference is the stickiness of rice, which won't lend well to certain recipes. You may not want to try using rice for a pasta salad, for example, as it could clump together.

If you're making a soup or stew, rice can work well as a substitution for orzo pasta. However, you may want to cook the rice separately before adding it. Rice is so starchy that when cooked with the broth, it will thicken considerably. That said, you can always offset this by adding more liquid.

Also, if your recipe originally calls for orzo pasta and you choose rice, expect a longer cooking time. Orzo can take from 8 to 10 minutes to cook to al dente, while white rice can take up to 20 minutes. And if you go for whole-grain rice like brown or even wild rice, your cooking time can be increased up to 45 minutes.