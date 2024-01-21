Marinara Vs Alfredo Sauce: What You Need To Know

When it comes to pasta sauce, you have a lot of options. Some of them, like ragù and Bolognese, might be kind of difficult to tell apart, but others, like marinara and Alfredo sauce, are two totally different (and two totally delicious) things.

Both marinara and Alfredo sauce have their own unique flavors, textures, and dedicated dishes, making it easy to distinguish one from the other. The only two things they really have in common are that they're both pasta sauces and that neither is really considered "Italian" in Italy.

In the U.S., marinara sauce is a simple tomato sauce made with herbs, but in Italy it is flavored with capers and fish like dried, salted anchovies ("marinara" roughly translates to "seafaring" or "sailor" in Italian). And anyone who asks for a plate of buttery, creamy fettuccine Alfredo in Italy will be met with confused looks from their waiter or host, as this dish doesn't really exist there — something this Italian cuisine-loving American writer had to learn the hard way when she moved there.

But whether they are truly Italian or not, these two sauces always make for a great plate of pasta. Let's get to know each of them a bit better, shall we?