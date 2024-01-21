For The Best Home-Canned Salmon, Should You Remove The Skin?

Canned salmon is a versatile ingredient that's delicious plain or can be upgraded to make a variety of dishes including pasta, salmon patties, and even soufflés. However, when it comes to canning this fish, the age-old question remains — what should you do with the skin? Technically, there are no wrong answers when it comes to keeping or ditching the salmon skin as it mostly comes down to personal preference. You'll find supporters and distractors on both sides.

However, it's important to consider the pros and cons of keeping the salmon's skin if you're planning on keeping the fish's skin intact. One argument for removing the salmon skin before canning is that it can be difficult to remove afterward. In particular, some find canned salmon's skin to be soggy and extremely thin. This can make slicing it away from the meat a chore.

However, some people prefer to keep the skin on the salmon for the added flavor that it gives the meal. Some also like the way that the canned salmon looks with skin in the jar. For instance, one Redditor wrote, "I leave the skin on and place them outward because I like how it looks. They become very soft and I've never had a problem cleaning the jars."