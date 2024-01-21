According To Rachael Ray, You Should Embrace Crying While Chopping Onions

When in the kitchen, there are many adversaries to trip one up. But when cooks start cutting vegetables for soups or casseroles, there is no enemy more insidious than that of the onion. Onions are flavorful and bring much-needed texture to many dishes, but one slice with a knife, and they wage war against your eyeballs. Everyone is accustomed to the tears these villainous vegetables bring on. Take it from the Food Network's Rachael Ray: They can be vicious. However, there is no real way to combatting onion warfare in the kitchen. Ray advises at-home chefs to ignore it.

"You cannot cut onions without crying. [People] wear goggles and glasses and they soak the onions in water, which just takes away a lot of their flavor, they put them in the freezer. Just suck it up and cut the onion," the seasoned cook said on "The Rachael Ray Show," adding, "Get it over with!" Any time devoted to trying to combat tears in the kitchen is time wasted — at least according to Ray. It's easier to endure nature's defenses than chancing on ruining a perfectly good onion.