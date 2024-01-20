Why You Might Want To Stop Muddling Your Mint For Mojitos

A mojito is a delicious cocktail made of refreshing ingredients like lime juice, mint leaves, white rum, soda water, and a dash of something sweet, like sugar or simple syrup. Many people love this classic libation for its light flavors and its simplicity of creation compared to other cocktails. While it's hard to mess this sweet drink up, there is one common mistake people tend to make with this cocktail: they choose to muddle the mint. While this might seem like a harmless way to elevate a cocktail, muddling does more harm than good in this case. Muddling mint brings out the innate bitterness hidden within these leaves, leaving your cocktail with a subtle, yet unsavory bite.

You're doing more work for nothing by muddling mint for a mojito, so skip this step and enjoy the simplicity of a mint leaf as a simple garnish instead. Unless you enjoy the bitter flavor, that is. Still, if you're not getting enough mint flavor when it's only being used as a garnish, there is a simple way to bring out the flavor of mint leaves without muddling them.