Your Homemade Veggie Chips Are Begging For Everything Bagel Seasoning
When it comes to a classic snack like potato chips, it's hard to believe any other kind of vegetable could match the same delectable salty, crispy bite that comes from frying thinly-sliced spuds. But, if you also have fan-favorite everything bagel seasoning, you can even turn veggie chips into something just as crave-worthy. The combo of onion, garlic, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and salt in this seasoning blend adds the perfect smoky and savory bite to almost any vegetable you can think of, providing the ability to transform most into tasty snacks.
In fact, the easiest — and worst — mistake when making homemade veggie chips is to under-season the produce. While, yes, the oven will bring out some of the great natural flavors in each veggie, from nutty sweet potato to earthy beets, that doesn't mean you should skip the seasoning. And everything bagel is a great one-stop option for covering all the savory flavors you could want. So, whether you're preparing homemade mixed root veggie chips or kale chips, everything bagel seasoning is the perfect match.
How to make the most flavorful veggie chips
Some popular choices for making veggie chips include sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, zucchini, and even leafy greens like kale. But, with some creativity, you can think beyond the obvious and opt for vegetables like eggplants, radishes, and turnips as well. No matter what vegetable you choose, the key here is to slice them very thin. If you have a mandoline slicer handy, it's the perfect tool for this purpose. A very sharp knife works, too — the goal is to slice your vegetable of choice into thin rounds.
Then, spread the slices out on a baking sheet. But, first be sure to line the sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper to prevent sticking during the baking process. It's also important to give the sliced veggies enough room so they're not touching each other, as this will ensure the crispiest edges for your chips. Once they're cooked on one side and ready to be flipped, you can sprinkle on the everything bagel seasoning. Keep a close eye on the chips, though. You worked hard to slice them thin, but don't want them to burn. If you're pressed for time, you can even skip the oven and try making veggie chips in your microwave.
Other ways to season veggie chips
While everything bagel seasoning is a perfect all-in-one choice, you still may want to switch up the flavor profile of your chips depending on which veggie you're cooking. Maybe you want to take the sweet route and sprinkle on some cinnamon and sugar when making sweet potato chips — like a Thanksgiving casserole bite without the hassle! Or why not elevate a leafy green chip, like kale, with that fancy seasoning salt in the back of the spice cabinet you've been looking for a reason to use? A pungent truffle salt would be a perfect fit, great for earthy root vegetables.
Your garlic and salt needs are already taken care of with everything bagel seasoning, but you can also turn to your other favorite spices for an additional flavor punch. Try combining everything bagel seasoning with other dried herbs to create a perfect mix of savory and freshness. Veggie chips are already the perfect way to clear out the veggie drawer and avoid food waste, so why not clear out the spice cabinet as well?