Your Homemade Veggie Chips Are Begging For Everything Bagel Seasoning

When it comes to a classic snack like potato chips, it's hard to believe any other kind of vegetable could match the same delectable salty, crispy bite that comes from frying thinly-sliced spuds. But, if you also have fan-favorite everything bagel seasoning, you can even turn veggie chips into something just as crave-worthy. The combo of onion, garlic, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and salt in this seasoning blend adds the perfect smoky and savory bite to almost any vegetable you can think of, providing the ability to transform most into tasty snacks.

In fact, the easiest — and worst — mistake when making homemade veggie chips is to under-season the produce. While, yes, the oven will bring out some of the great natural flavors in each veggie, from nutty sweet potato to earthy beets, that doesn't mean you should skip the seasoning. And everything bagel is a great one-stop option for covering all the savory flavors you could want. So, whether you're preparing homemade mixed root veggie chips or kale chips, everything bagel seasoning is the perfect match.