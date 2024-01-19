Dry-Frying Your Food Is The Key For Amazing Flavor And Texture

When you hear Sichuan (also Szechuan) cuisine, the first thing that might pop into your head is how spicy it is, or how tingly-hot Sichuan peppers are. But this ancient cuisine, one of China's eight major culinary schools, has many dishes that contain neither red chilies nor Sichuan peppers, such as fragrant tea-smoked duck. Sichuan cuisine has also developed several distinct standalone cooking techniques; chief among them might be a type of food preparation called dry-frying, or sometimes dry-braising. If you've ever had the addictively delicious, garlicky, blistered green bean Sichuan dish called gan bian si ji dou, you've eaten (and likely loved) dry-fried food.

Sichuan dry-frying shouldn't be confused with air frying, which is a completely different cooking method. Dry-frying requires a wok (or skillet), a neutral, high smoke-point cooking oil, and plenty of heat. You can dry-fry almost anything, from vegetables such as the aforementioned green beans or eggplant to pieces of meat. The term itself doesn't refer to the absence of oil; rather, it refers to the lack of any batter on the food. The goal is to get the main ingredient of the dish as seared as possible, drying it out and creating a crusty chew. Once that's accomplished, aromatics and other vegetables are added at the end of the cooking process.