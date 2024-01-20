Geoffrey Zakarian's Flavor-Packed Secret Ingredient For Crab Cakes

Crab cakes don't need much in order to shine. This dish is actually pretty easy to prepare; it all comes down to high-quality ingredients and the cooking method. Crab cakes can be broiled, baked, or fried, and the choice depends on personal preference. But most importantly, the crab should be the star of the show, with little filler and only a few flavor enhancers. Geoffrey Zakarian, a celebrity chef known for shows like "Chopped" and "Top Chef," has been cooking for decades. Hailing from New England, he knows a thing or two about crab cakes — and adds one surprising ingredient to his recipe to get that subtle hint of heat: sriracha.

This spicy condiment adds just enough of a flavor bump to the crab cake without being overpowering, but the trick is to only add a small amount. Beyond that, the perfect crab cakes only need a few other ingredients to bring out that lump crab's mild flavor. Condiments like Worcestershire and mustard are common, paired with a few seasonings, an egg for binding, and some breadcrumbs to hold the cakes together further and help control moisture.