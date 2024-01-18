Make Your Next Batch Of Pancakes Pop With Some Fun Boba Pearls

Boba pearls are sold dry, so they have to be rehydrated before they can be used in pancakes, or anything else. The process is the same regardless of how they are used, and it's easy to do. Start by bringing a pot of water to a boil. Rehydrating tapioca pearls takes a lot of water; aim for a 5:1 ratio of water to boba or five parts water to one part pearls. Once the water reaches a boil, add the pearls, and bring the water back to a boil. Lower the heat to maintain a simmer, and stir the boba pearls constantly so they don't clump together. The boba pearls will need to cook until they are translucent and slightly chewy but not at all mushy, roughly three to four minutes.

Once they are cooked, the water should be drained away and the pearls cooled down with ice or ice water. After they've cooled, the boba should be placed in warm, sugary water. This keeps the pearls from sticking together and also adds a bit of sweetness. Rehydrated boba pearls only last a day, or two at the most, so plan on using them quickly to add a pop of sweetness and texture to your next batch of pancakes.