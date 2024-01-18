The Easy Tip You Need For The Best-Tasting White Chocolate Cookies

If you've ever felt like white chocolate chip cookies are missing the complete flavor profile that makes white chocolate what it is, well you might be onto something. Unfortunately, a lot of white chocolate is missing the key ingredient that makes it worthy of having chocolate in its name: cocoa butter. Even so-called premier chips can be made with palm kernel oil — a poor substitute that results in the morsels having a disappointing, cocoa-less flavor. Which is why you need this tip for white chocolate chip cookies that taste like actual white chocolate.

So what is it? Skip the fake cocoa chips in favor of a white chocolate bar made with real cocoa butter. Using a bar does mean incorporating the ingredient in a different way, of course. Instead of just dumping it in like you would with the chips, you'll actually want to melt the white chocolate bar and add it to the batter that way. While it might be a little bit more work (and more expensive) it will be well worth it to get the flavor just right. Just be sure to check the label for real cocoa butter — it should be one of the first ingredients and not last on the list.