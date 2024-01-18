For The Best Coconut Layer Cake, Your Oil Choice Matters

Coconut is prized for its mild, nutty-but-sweet flavor that brings an island vibe to everything from cocktails to cookies. While we all know exactly how it should taste, it's actually not that easy to make something taste like coconut, especially when you're baking a cake from scratch. If you only rely on adding shaved coconut to the batter, or a dash of coconut extract, your finished cake won't have a very strong coconut flavor. What you really need to do is build the coconut flavor from the base — the cake itself — by using virgin coconut oil to mix the batter.

Virgin coconut oil, which is also labeled as unrefined coconut oil, is made with less processing than refined coconut oil, which allows it to retain more of its aroma, flavor, and other vital nutrients. Refined oil is processed in a way that intentionally strips away much of the coconut flavor and aroma, so that's out. What you want to look for is cold-pressed oil, which is made without any heat (hence the name). If you've ever stuck a spoon or a finger into a container of coconut oil and tasted some flavor, it was probably unrefined, cold-pressed coconut oil. Some unrefined coconut oils have gone through expeller pressing, which uses steam or heat to extract the oil from the coconut meat. This can destroy the fragile aroma and flavor molecules in the oil as well, so it's a good idea to avoid those bottles for the purpose of making a cake.