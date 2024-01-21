For The Absolute Best Homemade Masa, You Need Lard

Tamales take a long time to make. They're a labor of love. If they come out right, they're little packets of delicious comfort food: Small bundles of joy delivered in corn husks. But if they don't come out right, they're crumbly bricks of disappointment that suck the moisture out of your mouth and the happiness from your heart. Perhaps the most crucial ingredient to a light, fluffy, moist masa is one you're not used to cooking with, and that's lard.

If you're not from a culture that regularly uses lard in recipes, it can be the cause for some pause. If you cook or bake with oil, butter, or shortening; if you've ever had duck fat fries or "confit" anything; or if you've ever eaten a really good tamal, don't be afraid. Lard is simply another cooking fat. And it's the open secret to good tamales. Lard does in masa what creamed butter does in cakes: It makes an emulsified batter that holds aeration in the face of added liquid. In simple terms, it makes your masa tender, moist, and fluffy.

Whether you're making masa dough from dried masa harina or fresh masa, it should start with beating lard until it's fluffy. This is the base for good tamales; under-prepping the lard can result in dense tamales.