Aldi Vs Walmart: Where Should You Buy Spinach?

When it comes to discounts on groceries and home staples, shoppers can't beat the prices at Aldi and Walmart. This is especially true when it comes to produce, which is notoriously expensive at many other grocery chains. Bagged spinach is one versatile kitchen essential that goes great in salads, dips, and smoothies. As for who offers the best deal on bagged spinach, it appears that Aldi comes out on top.

Shoppers can score an 8-ounce bag of Little Salad Bar flat-leaf spinach on the Aldi website for just $1.45 (which amounts to about $.18 per ounce). On the Walmart website, the chain's Marketside fresh spinach costs $1.98 for a 10-ounce bag, which comes to about $.20 per ounce. Bear in mind that prices usually vary from location to location, which means these figures might not apply to every single shopper. Also, you do get two ounces more when purchasing Walmart spinach, although the Marketside brand still costs more per ounce. As for quality, customers at both stores have had mixed experiences with bagged spinach.