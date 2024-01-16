The TikTok Sangria Trick That Starts With A French Press

When it comes to food and drink (and, honestly, most things), the internet is full of supposed hacks and DIY ideas. Some of them clearly won't work as shown, and others look promising, but the result ends up disappointing. But sometimes, one of these tricks is so clever, that you're led to wonder why we weren't all doing it already. And French press sangria, brought to us by the users of TikTok, falls into that category.

Ereka Vetrini, a home cook who shares recipes and other food and drink content on social media, posted a recipe video for an Aperol spritz sangria, a fruit-steeped variation on the much-loved cocktail — but it's how it's made that has the internet captivated. Instead of using a regular pitcher, all of the ingredients are combined in a French press (an idea which Vetrini credits to beverage writer Jacy Topps). The mixture of fruit, juice, and booze is left to steep in the fridge for a couple of hours, and when you're ready to pour, you press the ingredients and pour the liquid into serving glasses over ice for a refreshing and inventive cocktail.