The Simple Grocery Shopping Tip That Will Save You From A Messy Mistake

We all know what it's like to head to the grocery store to stock up your refrigerator and pantry for the month. Not only do you need your list and to remember reusable grocery bags or bins, but also find (or sometimes fight for) a convenient spot in the supermarket parking lot. (You could use these grocery store hacks to make your shopping trip just a bit easier.) Since grocery shopping can already be a hassle, you don't need anything to happen that's going to make your trip even harder, or worse, regrettable. That's why you should never put glass items in the child seat of your grocery cart.

As everyone knows, the part of your grocery cart where you might keep your toddler has leg openings. But if you don't have a small child with you, and are storing items in this area, the openings are wide enough for some items to slip through. Always use the leg-hole cover to shield those openings, because glass items can fall out of your cart and onto the floor, or even on someone else, which can be messy, dangerous, or costly. If you need the extra space and are using this area, avoid glass items.