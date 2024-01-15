Use Up Your Canned Oranges By Tossing Them In A Salad

Filled with bright citrus flavor, canned oranges are a deliciously juicy pantry staple. Apart from being a convenient option, canned oranges retain their vitamin C content far beyond those of the fresh variety. Of course the delightful, sunshine flavor works beautifully in various desserts and baked goods. But canned oranges also shine in a savory salad, and it's an excellent way to use up any cans that have taken up permanent residency in your pantry.

Using canned oranges in your salad is effortless. Simply open the can, strain the orange segments from the liquid, and reserve it for smoothies or bakes if you're so inclined. Then, toss the segments straight on a salad. Keep in mind the sugary nature of canned oranges, particularly mandarin oranges, can taste exceptionally sweet. This must be balanced with either sour, bitter, spicy, or salty flavors. For instance, an arugula salad filled with crumbled feta and a tangy garlic dressing would be gloriously refreshed with canned orange. The peppery greens, salty cheese, and savory vinaigrette temper the exaggerated sweetness.