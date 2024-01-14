The Biggest Mistake That Ruins Good Meal Prep Vibes

If you're still committed to meal planning but find it stressful to the point that it's ruining your meal prep vibes, here's some advice — don't tackle the whole week on Sunday. Really. You don't have to do it all in one day; prepping five days' worth of meals is a lot, even for someone who has all the time in the world to plan, shop, and cook.

Instead, focus on just two or three days at a time. Breaking the week down into smaller, more manageable chunks will feel less overwhelming. You may even want to designate one night a week to use leftovers from the previous day, and one where you're allowed to order takeout. That way you eliminate at least two days of prep.

Another reason to focus on a few days at a time is that some prepped foods just don't hold that well. They lose their appeal after they've been sitting in the refrigerator for a few days. This mostly applies to prepped veggies and some proteins. Starchy foods like rice, cooked pasta, or potatoes hold up better.