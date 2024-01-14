Here's What Whole Foods' Yellow And Blue Tags Mean

The abundance of choice in modern society can make even buying groceries overwhelming. From online shopping to the variety of shops catering to the same clientele, it's almost too much to comprehend. Luckily for those with shopping fatigue, Whole Foods has got you covered. While the organic grocery store contains almost every conceivable department known to man, it also offers deals that make deciding what to buy much easier.

Whole Foods implements an easy-to-understand color coding system. When perusing the aisles, look at the price tags to see what kind of deals may be in store for you. Yellow tags indicate the most far-reaching deals, according to a post by Whole Foods on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Any price tag that has yellow affixed to it indicates an item that is highly discounted. This indicator goes beyond normal deals that Whole Foods may have. It means that the item might be out the door pretty quickly because the product is about to expire or because Whole Foods is discontinuing it. Either way, you will want to get your hands on it fast. Yellow tags apply to anyone shopping in-store. However, discounts offered by blue tags can only be redeemed by certain shoppers.