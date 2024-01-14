Persimmon Is The Slept-On Fruit For The Creamiest Smoothies

The two main types of persimmons, Fuyus and Hachiyas, have some key differences that will impact your smoothie-making efforts. While Fuyus are more flat and tomato-shaped, Hachiyas are more shaped like an oval. Hachiyas take a bit longer to ripen, which you'll definitely want to wait for if using them in a smoothie. Eat them too soon and you'll be left with an unpleasant, tart taste. You'll know they're ready when they are extremely spongy and soft to the touch.

Many fruits require you to peel the skin before mixing them into a smoothie or juice, but should you eat the persimmon skin? This answer depends on which kind of persimmon you're using. Fuyu persimmons can go into your smoothie with the skin on, but make sure to peel the skin if you use Hachiyas instead. No matter which persimmon variety you use, don't forget to remove the stems and leaves. Overall, Fuyus are the more accessible and approachable persimmon, making them your best bet for a smoothie, but Hachiyas can work great as well. Both will give you your most surprising, sweetest, creamiest smoothie yet!