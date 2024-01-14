Kotlet: The Origin Of The Iranian Meat Patty

Popular in Middle Eastern cuisine, kotlets are breaded patties made with ground meat and mashed potatoes. The patties are fried to a golden brown and served warm as a main course along with a variety of side dishes, or cold, as a sandwich. Kotlets originated in Iran, where they are a popular staple also called Persian cutlets. Ancient Iran was originally Persia, which explains the name.

Think of kotlets as flattened meatballs that have been sizzled to a delicious bronze. To make traditional kotlets, ground meat (usually beef or lamb) is mixed with mashed or riced boiled potatoes, various spices and seasonings, and sometimes eggs. The mixture is formed into patties, which are given a light dusting of flour or breadcrumbs, and then fried until they are golden and crispy. The ground meat and potatoes give the interior a soft, creamy texture, and the coating fries into a crisp outer shell. Spices like turmeric and advieh imbue the patties with a deep, earthy umami. Versatile kotlets are served in a variety of ways, from piping hot to cold out of the refrigerator, as a full meal or a grab-and-go snack.

Compared to many Middle Eastern dishes, kotlets are a fairly recent creation. Although several much older dishes, such as kafta or biryani, are similar, kotlets weren't invented until the early 1800s, when a British ambassador introduced potatoes to the Persian royal family.