Here's What We Know So Far About Food Network Star Darnell Ferguson's Arrest

Darnell Ferguson is well known in the Louisville area for having opened two restaurants, Superchefs and Tha Drippin' Crab, though both establishments have been closed since 2022. Ferguson's career as a media personality in the culinary sphere began in 2015; since then he's hosted and appeared on a slew of Food Network shows, including "Chopped," "Worst Cooks in America," and "Guy Fieri's Tournament of Champions."

This is not the reality star's first encounter with the law, according to Ferguson's own biography (featured on his personal website, which has been recently taken offline). The chef said he'd been "in and out of jail" and faced difficult times in the past, which led him to pursue a career in the culinary arts.

Ferguson's social media accounts appear to have been scrubbed since the arrest, including the 36-year-old's Instagram account. The Food Network has yet to release an official statement regarding Ferguson, but it isn't the first time the network has braved a scandal. Ferguson is scheduled to appear back in court on January 17 regarding the protective order. He has been released on a $10,000 bond, and has been ordered not to contact the alleged victim.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.