What You Need To Know Before Slow-Cooking Salmon

Salmon is a versatile fish and a go-to for many at-home cooks, and there are numerous ways to cook a great fillet. Whether you like to pan-sear it or broil it, there are benefits to every method. But if you are meal-prepping for the week, preparing some salmon in a slow cooker is an overlooked technique that can provide many fillets in exchange for very little effort. You can use these cuts in salads, pasta, or as the main event alongside fresh vegetables.

As with any technique, there are things to keep in mind to make sure your fish comes out pristine. When oven-roasting fish, low and slow is the way to go, and the slow cooker does this beautifully. To minimize cleanup, consider utilizing parchment paper, aluminum foil, or slow cooker liners. Simply line the bottom of the slow cooker with parchment paper or foil and separate the layers with the material. This will ensure the juices marinate the fish, plus, it makes for an easier cleanup. Or, if you plan to cook salmon in addition to another ingredient but don't want the two to mix, you can always use the foil to divide up your slow cooker.