Over 1 Billion Chicken Wings Are Expected To Be Eaten For Super Bowl LVII

Picture, if you will, chicken wings. Millions upon millions of chicken wings, both drumettes and flats, positioned end-to-end, in a line stretching from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — not just once, but 62 times. That's how many chicken wings will be consumed on Super Bowl Sunday, according to the National Chicken Council (per PR Newswire). Or picture in your mind's eye State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona, the setting for Super Bowl LVII. At capacity, the stadium can hold 73,000 people. Now, imagine if each of those football fans was given 19,863 wings. Some might consider that a joy to behold and a dream come true, especially if the wings were packaged to go.

Last but not least, try to picture every man, woman, and child in every corner of the country each with four chicken wings. That's how many chicken wings are expected to be consumed, with gusto, over the course of Super Bowl weekend. You could say we'll be winging it, to the tune of over one billion chicken wings.