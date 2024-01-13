The Silverware Hack For An Improvised Roasting Rack In A Pinch

Roasting pans with racks are quite helpful in the kitchen, but not everyone has easy access to a full set of cookware. However, most of us do have essential kitchen tools and utensils, like spoons, which are all you need to create a makeshift roasting rack in no time at all. The number of spoons will vary depending on the size of the meat you're roasting, but it's likely you'll use at least four. To make the rack, place a row of spoons on a roasting pan upside down, with each spoon pointing in the opposite direction from the one next to it. The meat gets placed on top of the spoons.

Creating a DIY roasting rack with spoons is not only convenient, but it can also save you some money on cookware. If you don't roast food that often, you may never need to buy a real roasting rack. This simple yet impressive hack is also quite versatile, as it can be used to roast vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and cauliflower, as well as meat.