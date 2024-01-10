The Coors Light Commercial Song You Can't Quite Put Your Finger On

Of course, this Coors Light commercial isn't the first — and likely won't be the last — to resurrect a vintage hit. For those of you who have ever had to listen to some generic song while on hold, there's a Bud Light commercial for you.

In "Bud Light Hold / Easy to Drink, Easy to Enjoy," we see actor Miles Teller and his actual wife, Keleigh, dancing around their living room and enjoying Bud Light while hold music plays through Keleigh's phone. Viewers are treated to some quirky dance moves that complement the '80s hold music hit. One YouTube user commented, "This was my "on-hold jam" when I worked in customer service!!!"

According to another YouTube commenter, the song actually has a name and a composer. "Fun fact: The song is Opus No. 1 by Tim Carlton and Dereck Deel, recorded in a garage in 1989," the user writes. This is actually true; however, the correct spellings of their names are: Tim Carleton and Darrick Deel. Carleton went on to design Cisco Systems' phone systems and gave the "Opus 1" song to the design team, but since he didn't copyright it, he receives no royalties all these years later.

As you can see, sometimes it's a subtle and obscure, yet nostalgic song that really sells a product. And even if Coors Light and Bud Light are technically competitors, it would seem both brands are at least in agreement about that.