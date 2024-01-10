Andrew Zimmern's Unexpected Ingredient For Flavorful Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is so good for many reasons. When you bite into it, you're first met with that salty, crispy skin, which provides a savory and delectable crunch. As you chew through its rich skin, you can taste the tender white or dark meat that lies beneath — and is oh-so juicy. While the textures and flavors of perfectly fried chicken are wonderful in traditional recipes, why not level it up even more? Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern says you can enhance the flavor profile of your fried chicken by adding dried limes to your recipe.

Dried limes, also called black limes, are a prominent ingredient in Middle Eastern and North African cuisine. They are made from fresh limes that are quickly heated in boiling water, then dropped into freezing water, and finally put out to dry until they harden into smooth, black orbs that are soft enough to be ground down. Per Zimmern, when you use dried limes in your fried chicken recipe, the flavor of the chicken garners a delicious depth that makes it even more outstanding.

How? Black limes add strong notes of tart, sweet, and citrusy flavors to create the ultimate savory chicken. Here's how Zimmern incorporates dried limes when he sets out to make the most perfect fried chicken ever.