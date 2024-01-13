Your Secret For A Moist And Rich Meatloaf Is Cream Cheese
Despite a long, disputed history competing origin stories, meatloaf rose to prominence in the mid-20th century thanks in part to recipes from the likes of Betty Crocker. The dish became part of the convenience era canon as it was adaptable, utilized budget-friendly cuts of meat and other inexpensive and accessible ingredients, and was promoted as a way to feed growing families and stretch pricey ingredients.
But sadly, meatloaf is rarely exalted for its bold flavor or delightfulness, particularly as it can too often seen as bland, dry, and passé. Still, with the right ingredients, attention, and inspiration, meatloaf can muster some real pizzazz — particularly if you invest a little extra into ensuring that it will stay moist and delicious. Luckily, all it takes is a single secret ingredient: cream cheese. This simple addition of an item you probably already have in your fridge brings a level of moisture and richness that might just surprise and delight even the most meatloaf-averse people in your life.
Still, there's plenty to keep in mind when incorporating the beloved bagel companion into your dish. For starters,
The secrets behind cream cheese meatloaf
There's no need to drastically deviate from your standard, easy meatloaf method; this simple spin on the classic is achieved with a lone extra step. Instead of combining the cream cheese into the blend of ingredients that comprise your recipe, try stuffing some inside, with the meat mixture wrapped around slabs of the cheese. This way, when you cut into each slice, you'll expose a creamy stripe down the center.
Thanks to the moisture level of cream cheese (which can be as high as 55%), the center of the loaf stays tender and luscious. Additionally, cream cheese is fairly mild in flavor, but because of the lactic acid employed in its creation, the smooth and spreadable stuff also has a touch of natural tang to it. That subtle flavor really helps to lift and counter the richness of meatloaf, which relies on heavier ingredients like meat, eggs, and brown sugar. This helps prevent palate fatigue and keeps every bite interesting, making one of the most crave-worthy meals out of one you might have otherwise written off your menu.
Customizing your meatloaf
One of the most notable elements of meatloaf-making is its versatility. Recipes may call for anything from beef to pork, liver to poultry. And that's just the protein. When it comes to flavoring your meatloaf, you can go in dozens of directions with your meatloaf recipes, from glazed pork meatloaf to a classic Italian-style preparation, and thanks to the mostly neutral flavor profile of cream cheese, this addition won't prevent you from bringing in other elements for fear of clashing. Reach for your favorite spices like cumin, fennel seed, even taco seasoning, herbs like sage, basil, or oregano; add dashes of Worcestershire, or the drizzles of ketchup or barbecue sauce you love to serve with your standard recipe.
You can experiment with the form of your dish, too. Make a sheet pan meatloaf dinner for a crowd with a layer of cream cheese, or opt for mini meatloaf muffins in single servings that are perfect for parties. In this iteration, you can simply stuff each mini loaf with a bit of cream cheese, much the way you would fill cupcakes, and achieve the same moisture effect. No matter how you dress your cream cheese-stuffed meatloaf up, there's a good chance this rich version will be invited to the table from here on out.