Your Secret For A Moist And Rich Meatloaf Is Cream Cheese

Despite a long, disputed history competing origin stories, meatloaf rose to prominence in the mid-20th century thanks in part to recipes from the likes of Betty Crocker. The dish became part of the convenience era canon as it was adaptable, utilized budget-friendly cuts of meat and other inexpensive and accessible ingredients, and was promoted as a way to feed growing families and stretch pricey ingredients.

But sadly, meatloaf is rarely exalted for its bold flavor or delightfulness, particularly as it can too often seen as bland, dry, and passé. Still, with the right ingredients, attention, and inspiration, meatloaf can muster some real pizzazz — particularly if you invest a little extra into ensuring that it will stay moist and delicious. Luckily, all it takes is a single secret ingredient: cream cheese. This simple addition of an item you probably already have in your fridge brings a level of moisture and richness that might just surprise and delight even the most meatloaf-averse people in your life.

Still, there's plenty to keep in mind when incorporating the beloved bagel companion into your dish. For starters,