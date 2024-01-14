You Might Get Confused If You Order Carrot Cake In Singapore

When most people think of carrot cake, they probably picture sweet, dense, carrot-laden dessert cakes frosted with cream cheese icing and perhaps decorated with a little icing carrot on top. However, if you find yourself in Singapore and order a carrot cake, you might be in for a bit of a shock when your plate arrives.

Singapore carrot cake, known locally as chai tow kway, isn't a dessert at all. It doesn't even have carrots in it. Rather, it's a savory dish made of rice flour and daikon radish (which is also known as a white carrot,) that is steamed, chopped into cubes, and then fried with egg and other mix-ins in a wok. The result is more reminiscent of a stir fry or an omelet than the carrotty, sugary confection most people in the United States are used to.

Although those are the basics of Singapore carrot cake, the exact ingredients in it are a little more nuanced. Plus, it's got an interesting backstory that can also help unlock some of the mysteries of why this dish is called what it is.