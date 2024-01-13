Use A Panini Press To Get Your Leftover Rice Perfectly Crispy

Rice is that pantry staple you should always have on hand. And for good reason. This grain is the foundation of cuisines around the globe. It's cost-effective, shelf-stable, versatile, and simple to prepare. Some varieties, like arborio rice, are well-suited for creamy risottos, while others, like basmati or jasmine, are fluffy, flavorful, and aromatic, serving as a foil to spicy curries.

If you don't know what to do with rice, you've come to the right place. Sure, you can boil it in water, but that's just the tip of the rice-berg. You can also cook rice in stock to make a flavorful pilaf, add extra water and aromatics for a warm and satisfying congee, or give your pre-prepared rice a quick sauté in the wok for delectable fried rice.

All that being said, rice does lack one culinary characteristic — and that is texture. Enter crispy rice. When leftover rice is baked or pan-fried it develops a wonderfully crunchy texture and nutty flavor, making it a natural pairing with soft ingredients, like fish, avocado, or a poached egg. And the best part is you don't even need to warm up the oven or a frying pan. You can make crispy rice in minutes using a panini press.