How To Properly Use Makrut Lime Leaves In Your Next Soup

Smooth, shiny, and vividly shaded with a vibrant green hue, Makrut lime leaves are simply bursting with freshness. Also known as Kaffir leaves, Makrut lime leaves are traditionally used throughout Southeast Asian cooking, particularly in Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. While these small leaves may resemble the peppery and bitter bay leaf, they are intrinsically more citrusy and floral, making them an excellent seasoning for soups.

Makrut leaves are available frozen, dried, or fresh. If using fresh leaves, they can be incorporated in a similar way to bay leaves, where they are left to imbue the dish with flavor before being removed and discarded before serving. They can also be finely sliced and mixed through the broth for a mega-flavor punch. However, the leaves are pretty tough, so the former method may be preferable to avoid a chewy bite.

Frozen leaves can be used immediately by simply placing them into the soup or thawed under hot water to revive some of the preserved flavors. Dried Makrut leaves can be rehydrated or ground. Although, like many spices, they may present a duller flavor profile than their fresh forms.