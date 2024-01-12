For Cheaper Chicken Breast, You're Better Off At Aldi Than Walmart
When shoppers want to save a few bucks on groceries, they typically turn to discount chains like Aldi and Walmart. When it comes to chicken breasts, a common dinnertime staple, shoppers may find that Aldi is a bit more affordable than Walmart. It should be noted that prices can vary greatly from location to location, so it's possible that some Walmart stores offer chicken breasts at a more reasonable price than Aldi. However, some online reviews show that Aldi's Kirkwood chicken breasts are priced lower than a comparable product at Walmart.
According to the Aldi online shopping website, a family-sized package of boneless, skinless Kirkwood chicken breasts costs $2.29 per pound, with a 5-pound package costing $11.45. On the other hand, the Walmart website lists a similar package of chicken for an average price of $2.67 (though the items may cost less depending on whether they're purchased online or in-store). At the average price, a 5-pound pack of chicken breasts from Walmart would cost $13.35, which equals a savings of almost $2 when shopping at Aldi.
Are Aldi chicken breasts truly all-natural?
Kirkwood chicken breasts are labeled as all-natural on product packaging, but what does that mean exactly? According to the USDA, natural labeling denotes that food is subject to limited processing, meaning that the processing taking place "does not fundamentally alter the product." Additionally, all-natural products cannot include any artificial agents. When using all-natural product labeling, manufacturers must also provide details on the basis of the claim. Per the Aldi website, the label states, "minimally processed" and "no artificial ingredients."
As for the accuracy of all-natural labeling and other food packaging claims, consumers can rest assured that the USDA verifies information with the manufacturer before items go on the market. These "special claims" on food labels are researched by the Food Safety and Inspection Service, which then approves the labeling if their research indicates that claims are actually true. Because Aldi chicken breasts do include an inspection seal from the USDA, it's safe to assume that claims about the product being all-natural have been verified.
What can you expect in terms of quality?
While there's no denying that Aldi's Kirkwood chicken breasts are highly affordable, some shoppers on Reddit have run into quality issues. The texture of the chicken leaves a little to be desired, as one person described it as being "very tough and stringy." According to a commenter, this problem stems from breeding practices, and these practices impact lots of brands. "That's an industry wide issue from years of breeding chickens to have larger and larger breast meat. Look up "woody breast" if you want to learn more."
As explained by the National Chicken Council, this issue is caused by irregularities in a chicken's muscle tissues, which contributes to changes in both texture and color. Woody chicken poses no health risks, but it does degrade the quality of chicken. While many people attribute texture issues to overgrown chicken breasts, the Council claimed that researchers are unsure what causes woodiness and stated that only few birds are affected. The issue with unpleasant textures appears to be ongoing, but customers at Aldi can take solace in the chain's flexible product return policy, which provides both a refund and replacement when shoppers are disappointed with a product.