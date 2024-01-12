For Cheaper Chicken Breast, You're Better Off At Aldi Than Walmart

When shoppers want to save a few bucks on groceries, they typically turn to discount chains like Aldi and Walmart. When it comes to chicken breasts, a common dinnertime staple, shoppers may find that Aldi is a bit more affordable than Walmart. It should be noted that prices can vary greatly from location to location, so it's possible that some Walmart stores offer chicken breasts at a more reasonable price than Aldi. However, some online reviews show that Aldi's Kirkwood chicken breasts are priced lower than a comparable product at Walmart.

According to the Aldi online shopping website, a family-sized package of boneless, skinless Kirkwood chicken breasts costs $2.29 per pound, with a 5-pound package costing $11.45. On the other hand, the Walmart website lists a similar package of chicken for an average price of $2.67 (though the items may cost less depending on whether they're purchased online or in-store). At the average price, a 5-pound pack of chicken breasts from Walmart would cost $13.35, which equals a savings of almost $2 when shopping at Aldi.