Savory Macarons Are The Tiny Sandwiches You Need At Your Next Tea Party

Nothing says "fancy tea party" more than the colorful presence of macarons. These special French sandwich cookies are unbeatable in both presentation and taste and can take your basic friend-and-family get-togethers from casual to classy. Traditional macarons (not to be confused with macaroons) are meringue cookies sandwiched with a filling such as buttercream, ganache, or various jam flavors, with chocolate, lemon, pistachio, and raspberry macarons among the most popular. Although almost everyone loves a sweet macaron, why not get creative with your party food and entice your guests with some savory macarons? To truly impress your guests while you sip (and spill) tea, try offering them macarons made with savory ingredients instead of — or in addition to — sweet ones.

Savory macarons are mini sandwiches that will satisfy your guests with their delicious flavors while looking fabulous on a tiered serving tray or platter. The tiny sandwiches are not only delectable and eye-catching but can be a perfect, non-messy finger food to nibble while chatting with friends. And just as with sweet macarons, there are tons of ingredient options for savory macarons, allowing you to have almost as much fun making them as you and your friends will have while eating them.