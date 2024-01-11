Seriously, Microwave Your Grilled Cheese Before Cooking It

Grilled cheese sandwiches are simple and delicious. Melted cheese layered between two slices of toasted bread makes for one of the most effortless sandwiches you can enjoy. But you don't have to settle for the typical ingredients of just cheese and bread in a classic grilled cheese recipe. You can give the cheese more layers of flavor by adding condiments, such as grape jelly, honey mustard, or buffalo wing sauce. Or you can pepper your grilled cheese with fresh herbs such as basil leaves, parsley, or garlic. But before you start dressing up your sandwich, you have to make sure that you've properly cooked the most important ingredient: the cheese. It should be melted to absolute perfection, which is why you should microwave your grilled cheese sandwich before you throw it on the skillet.

When you're trying to simultaneously melt the cheese and toast the bread while it cooks in the pan, sometimes the bread toasts so fast that you have to take it out of the pan before the cheese gets that perfect gooey texture. But you can avoid having to master this precision by simply microwaving your grilled cheese sandwich before cooking it to ensure your cheese is sufficiently melted. Then, you can cook it in the pan to get that golden-brown toasted bread for a delectable crispiness to complement your gummy cheese. So, how exactly should you pre-cook your grilled cheese in the microwave?