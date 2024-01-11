Seriously, Microwave Your Grilled Cheese Before Cooking It
Grilled cheese sandwiches are simple and delicious. Melted cheese layered between two slices of toasted bread makes for one of the most effortless sandwiches you can enjoy. But you don't have to settle for the typical ingredients of just cheese and bread in a classic grilled cheese recipe. You can give the cheese more layers of flavor by adding condiments, such as grape jelly, honey mustard, or buffalo wing sauce. Or you can pepper your grilled cheese with fresh herbs such as basil leaves, parsley, or garlic. But before you start dressing up your sandwich, you have to make sure that you've properly cooked the most important ingredient: the cheese. It should be melted to absolute perfection, which is why you should microwave your grilled cheese sandwich before you throw it on the skillet.
When you're trying to simultaneously melt the cheese and toast the bread while it cooks in the pan, sometimes the bread toasts so fast that you have to take it out of the pan before the cheese gets that perfect gooey texture. But you can avoid having to master this precision by simply microwaving your grilled cheese sandwich before cooking it to ensure your cheese is sufficiently melted. Then, you can cook it in the pan to get that golden-brown toasted bread for a delectable crispiness to complement your gummy cheese. So, how exactly should you pre-cook your grilled cheese in the microwave?
Don't melt the cheese in your grilled cheese sandwich for too long
Melting the cheese in your sandwich in the microwave should take very little time. Once you've got the sandwich situated in the microwave, warm it on high for around 40 seconds. But don't keep it in there for over a minute. When your microwave starts beeping, you'll have an ideal cheese pull for your sandwich, and it'll be waiting for you to put the finishing touches to it in the skillet and make it the perfect grilled cheese. However, melting the cheese in your microwave can also be the final step in making your grilled cheese sandwich.
Simply toast your two slices of bread in a toaster oven to get them golden brown. Once they're done, take them out of the toaster and assemble the sandwich with your cheese. Butter the outsides of the bread slices if you prefer, then microwave the sandwich on high (start at 20 seconds) until the cheese has melted. Just be sure to use cheeses that are most conducive to the perfect melt for the best grilled cheese.
These cheeses will melt the best in your grilled cheese sandwich
There are plenty of options when choosing a cheese that will melt perfectly in your sandwich and also add delicious layers of flavor. Cheddar is a classic option that melts incredibly well in your sandwich while giving it a tangy flavor. You can level that up even more by mixing the cheddar with mozzarella, a subtle and creamy cheese that will let the sharpness in your cheddar sing.
If you want to give your grilled cheese some richness, then throw in some smoked provolone. Although it is creamy and subtle, it will add some smokiness to your sandwich while also melting really well. For a lighter touch, use Monterey Jack, which also melts very smoothly, and its subtle taste will make way for more flavorful ingredients. Add a layer of cream cheese for a truly elevated grilled cheese before putting it in the microwave so all of that cheese can melt perfectly.