We Tried Miller Lite Beer Mints To See If They Actually Taste Like Beer
It's January, and whether you're going dry this month or just want to freshen up your breath, the folks at Miller Lite have you covered. Wait, what? Yep, for the first time ever, Miller Lite is branching out into the world of mints, namely beer mints, allowing consumers to "chew their brew." The new mints promise to have hints of beer flavor, yet contain none of the brew whatsoever.
This actually isn't the first time that Miller Lite and mints have appeared together. There was a branded set on shelves in 2007, looking to deliver its own "great taste... less filling." A more recent version was produced by Boston America, but they were just peppermints stored in fun-looking can-isters. Still, these were merely licensed novelty items produced by third parties.
The new Miller Lite Beer Mints are the very first to be made and sold directly by the Milwaukee-based beer company. They are also the first to try and capture the taste of the beer itself. So, should you make Miller time for these mints in this new year, or toss them aside to the recycling bin of history? I got my hands on a tin of these mints, cracked them open, and took a sip — I mean suck — to find out. Here are the results of this chew and review.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
What do Miller Lite Beer Mints taste like?
Before we can dive into what Miller Lite Beer Mints taste like, let's establish what Miller Lite beer tastes like. In a ubiquitous white can, with a wheaty emblem, lies a familiar yellow liquid. Just one whiff reminds me of a college bar at 4 a.m. It's a standard American, watery pilsner that has a bit of a bite to it. Since it's mainly drunk out of an aluminum can, it also has a slight metallic taste to it.
As for the Miller Lite Beer Mints? They look like extra large Smarties (not to be confused with Canadian and UK Smarties). They have a texture like chalk. The mints have a smell that teeters on the essence of hoppy Altoids or fiery embers.
After I set the mint on my tongue, the Tums-like exterior began to melt, giving way to a mild mint. This touch of mint certainly didn't overpower my mouth. Instead, it provided a fresh, and smooth ride.
One thing that never surfaced, however, was the taste of beer or its hoppy ingredients. My mind kept telling my mouth to seek out those notes, but my mouth kept telling my brain to forget about the beer and just focus on how good these mints were as mints.
How, when, and where to buy Miller Lite Beer Mints
The Miller Lite Beer mints will be available for sale starting on January 12, and will remain on sale while supplies last. The mints cost $5 plus shipping, and can only be purchased online. There's a limit of one tin of mints per customer.
While there are no actual beer ingredients in the mints, you still have to be 21 years of age or older in order to purchase them. What the Miller Lite Beer Mints do contain is organic sugar, organic gum Arabic, natural flavors, and gelatin.
A tin of mints contains 40 pieces. A serving size is a single mint. Each mint contains less than 5 calories, and 1 gram of total carbohydrates, which is a single gram of total sugars. The mints are fat, cholesterol, sodium, and protein free.
The final verdict
On average, it took me about five and a half minutes to get through a single Miller Lite Beer Mint, and even in that short amount of time, it felt like time well spent. What it didn't feel like, outside of its name, was really anything having to do with beer. And for me, that was totally fine, as I don't often make time for Miller.
While Miller Lite drinkers may feel a bit let down by these alcohol-free mints, they are still a tasty conversation piece to have at the ready in one's pocket. If suckers really want to liven things up, pop a mint into your mouth, and then take a swig of Miller Lite. The beer will dominate the taste buds, but when it ebbs, the mint comes in nice and smooth, erasing the bitterness. This juxtaposition will further highlight the weakness of the beer's taste, and the strength of the mints'.
Now I'm ready for the next evolution of beer mints. Maybe the folks at Brooklyn Brewery will turn a batch of its pungency perfect Bel Air Soul into a tactile tin of sour beer mints.