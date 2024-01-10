We Tried Miller Lite Beer Mints To See If They Actually Taste Like Beer

It's January, and whether you're going dry this month or just want to freshen up your breath, the folks at Miller Lite have you covered. Wait, what? Yep, for the first time ever, Miller Lite is branching out into the world of mints, namely beer mints, allowing consumers to "chew their brew." The new mints promise to have hints of beer flavor, yet contain none of the brew whatsoever.

This actually isn't the first time that Miller Lite and mints have appeared together. There was a branded set on shelves in 2007, looking to deliver its own "great taste... less filling." A more recent version was produced by Boston America, but they were just peppermints stored in fun-looking can-isters. Still, these were merely licensed novelty items produced by third parties.

The new Miller Lite Beer Mints are the very first to be made and sold directly by the Milwaukee-based beer company. They are also the first to try and capture the taste of the beer itself. So, should you make Miller time for these mints in this new year, or toss them aside to the recycling bin of history? I got my hands on a tin of these mints, cracked them open, and took a sip — I mean suck — to find out. Here are the results of this chew and review.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.