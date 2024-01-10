Air-Fry Your Favorite Pasta For A Crunchy Game-Day Snack

Now that you're ready to impress your friends and family with air-fried pasta at the next game-day function, you'll need to brainstorm some flavor combinations and dipping sauce ideas to hit a home run. If you don't know where to start, we'll help you cover some bases.

For something rich and cheesy, air-fried pasta brushed with melted butter, minced garlic, finely grated parmesan cheese, and a medley of fresh herbs like basil, parsley, and thyme will bring together a tapestry of savory and aromatic flavors that anyone will enjoy. Dip these tasty bite-sized treats into a full-bodied herbed marinara sauce for a decadent textural contrast and familiar flavor enhancement.

A homemade Cajun spice mix featuring paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic and onion powder, thyme, and oregano will infuse your chips with a spicy kick. Turn the heat up by dunking these Louisiana-inspired pasta chips into a jalapeño ranch dressing.

Are you feeling sophisticated? Before air-frying, brush the boiled noodles with a vibrant chimichurri sauce made with parsley, cilantro, garlic, vinegar, and olive oil to impart a tangy herbaceousness to the snack and give you a lively burst of freshness.

If you're still stuck, think of your favorite potato chip flavor and replicate the ingredients that give them the signature flavor you've come to love. Rely on your spice cabinet, and don't shy away from being saucy — you can bake any flavor into air-fried pasta noodles, so make it an adventure!