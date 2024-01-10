The Flour Swap To Consider For The Best Gluten-Free Chiffon Cake

Learning to bake without gluten takes a little getting used to and one of the biggest hurdles is learning how to work with alternative flours. When it comes to wheat flour, all you mostly need to know is the difference between all purpose, bread, and cake flour. Gluten-free flours, however, are made with all different ingredients, each of which has different starch levels. They're also manufactured differently, with different milling techniques and textures.

Rice flour is made by milling any kind of rice, although it's most commonly made from medium or long-grain white rice. The rice can be ground either using wet milling or dry milling, but the super silky stuff is made with wet milling, which creates a fine powder that's very similar in texture to cake flour.

That light, less starchy texture is important when it comes to baking chiffon cake, because the goal is a light, tender crumb, which only a super-fine flour like this can achieve. This is because most of the leavening is done with whipped egg whites, which trap air bubbles in the batter to make it light and fluffy. The batter needs to be as light as possible so that it doesn't crush the air bubbles, just like in a soufflé.