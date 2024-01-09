Transform Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With A Handful Of Greens

Whether it's gloomy weather that's getting you down, the thought of spending time laboring over the stove, or you want something to eat in a flash, store-bought pasta sauce is the trusty tool that's always got your back. The only downside is that these sauces can lack the authentic freshness and vibrant zing of a homemade pasta sauce. There are multiple ways to improve the taste of store-bought pasta sauce, but one of the simplest ones may be adding a handful of greens.

The addition of a little spinach can quickly raise even the most basic store-bought sauce to a triumphant, flavorful pasta dressing. Spinach has a mildly earthy, yet slightly sweet taste, which becomes more robust once it's cooked. It's also exceptionally versatile, blending well with a range of sauces. A creamy, cheese-heavy pasta sauce would be uplifted by spinach, where the green's bright and slightly bitter nature would cut through the fatty disposition of the sauce. Beyond taste, the flare of vibrant green color and the lively freshness of the green would help lift any stagnant store-bought cheese sauce.

Spinach would also work in a tomato-based sauce, especially one that's on the sweeter side. The spinach balances the sugary characteristic of the store-bought sauce with its naturally nutty and bitter aroma. There are plenty more greens that have a similar effect, which you can use if you don't have spinach on hand.