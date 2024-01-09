Transform Store-Bought Pasta Sauce With A Handful Of Greens
Whether it's gloomy weather that's getting you down, the thought of spending time laboring over the stove, or you want something to eat in a flash, store-bought pasta sauce is the trusty tool that's always got your back. The only downside is that these sauces can lack the authentic freshness and vibrant zing of a homemade pasta sauce. There are multiple ways to improve the taste of store-bought pasta sauce, but one of the simplest ones may be adding a handful of greens.
The addition of a little spinach can quickly raise even the most basic store-bought sauce to a triumphant, flavorful pasta dressing. Spinach has a mildly earthy, yet slightly sweet taste, which becomes more robust once it's cooked. It's also exceptionally versatile, blending well with a range of sauces. A creamy, cheese-heavy pasta sauce would be uplifted by spinach, where the green's bright and slightly bitter nature would cut through the fatty disposition of the sauce. Beyond taste, the flare of vibrant green color and the lively freshness of the green would help lift any stagnant store-bought cheese sauce.
Spinach would also work in a tomato-based sauce, especially one that's on the sweeter side. The spinach balances the sugary characteristic of the store-bought sauce with its naturally nutty and bitter aroma. There are plenty more greens that have a similar effect, which you can use if you don't have spinach on hand.
Green additions to elevate store-bought pasta sauce
While you may usually reserve kale for a detox salad, a mere handful is another excellent addition to store-bought pasta sauce. The wavy, long kale leaves can be loosely chopped or even sprinkled in whole (depending on their size). Kale is more bitter than spinach, so it will impart more powerful aromas. Sauté the kale in butter and garlic to diminish the salad's bitterness and hone those earthy flavors before adding it to a creamy store-bought sauce. Kale also shines in a tomato sauce, where it won't risk overpowering the delicate aromas of the sauce.
Basil is another green that can seriously punch up the flavors in store-bought sauces, especially ones that already contain the herb as an ingredient. Fresh basil is sweet and tangy, with a slightly spicy edge, and can invigorate a lackluster tomato sauce or elevate a store-bought pesto.
Peas are another fantastic addition to a dull store-bought sauce, as they act as little pockets of flavor, delivering sweet bites and a strikingly bright green flare. Make sure they are warmed through either before or while cooking in the sauce.
A couple of greens you may not have considered
For bigger leafy additions, collard greens may entice you. These are less bitter than kale, and heat further softens their flavor. Collard greens bring a soft earthiness that's contrasted by its strong, durable texture. Since they are commonly paired with a spicy tomato sauce as a side dish, collard greens would wonderfully transform a tomato-based sauce that needs a quick bulk. Make sure the stems are removed from the leaves and sufficiently washed before chopping and mixing into the sauce.
Swiss chard is another underutilized green that can easily lift store-bought pasta sauce. It's slightly bitter when uncooked, and gives way to a subtly sweet flavor once cooked. Adding it to a tomato-based sauce is a great way to add freshness and bulk to your pasta. Boil the Swiss chard in salted water before placing it in an ice bath and then finely slicing it to add to the sauce. Be aware that ruby Swiss chard carries a more robust flavor. If in doubt, taste the chard after blanching and assess how much you think the pasta sauce needs. A little may go a long way.
Transforming your store-bought pasta sauce with a handful of greens is an easy way to turn up the flavor or enrich a thin sauce. You get to pick your green fighter — will it be the humble spinach or a bulky collard?