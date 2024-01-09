Why You Should Add A Splash Of Cognac To Your Creamy Soups
Adding a little alcohol to your cooking is a fantastic way to increase the balance and depth of flavor of all sorts of dishes. The acidity in alcohol works especially well with heavier foods as it offsets some of the fats and sodium to create a sense of equilibrium. Basically, alcohol's lighter, crisp nature does a good job of rounding out the butteriness, creaminess, and richness of many foods, making them even more delicious.
This is just as true for creamy soups as it is for meats and sauces. And there is one particular alcohol that works especially well for this purpose: Cognac. The fruity, spicy liquor will add the perfect notes of complementary flavor while it also buffers the soup's creaminess. Even if you don't enjoy drinking cognac, it can't hurt to keep some in your pantry. As a kitchen staple, you'll find that it goes a long way towards improving just about any creamy soup.
When should you add cognac to creamy soups?
When cooking with cognac, it's important to add it at the right time. Adding a splash towards the end won't be effective at balancing flavors, and doing so will actually leave the harsh taste of alcohol behind in the soup. Instead, you will want to incorporate the cognac before adding any of the creams, broths, or other liquids. The best time to do so is immediately following any sautéing or browning that's called for in your soup recipe.
Once the meats have been browned and any vegetables sautéed, use the cognac to deglaze the pan the same way you normally would with stock, wine, or other liquids. Not only will this reincorporate any tasty bits of meat, veggies, or seasonings that have gotten stuck to the pan, but it will ensure that most of the liquor's alcohol content burns off while leaving just its flavor behind.
Which soups benefit the most from cognac?
Cognac is an important ingredient in French onion soup, as popularized by Julia Child, so it's probably the main soup that comes to mind when many people think of adding liquor. But it's definitely not the only one that can benefit from this boozy hack. As with your holiday gravy, cognac can improve just about any creamy or meaty soup that's chock full of rich, hearty flavor. Try it in your beef, lamb, or veal stew for superior balance. Although, any style of stew can be improved with a splash of cognac if you're willing. Don't forget clam chowder, either! And like stew, just about any thick, creamy chowder or seafood bisque will get the ultimate kick from a dash of the stuff.
Vegetarian soups also stand to benefit from this cooking tip — from creamy tomato soup to rich and hearty mushroom soup. And it can even help add depth to vegan chowders and bisques as well. Really, it's hard to think of a creamy soup that can't benefit from a splash of cognac. So why not give it a try?