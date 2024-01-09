Why You Should Add A Splash Of Cognac To Your Creamy Soups

Adding a little alcohol to your cooking is a fantastic way to increase the balance and depth of flavor of all sorts of dishes. The acidity in alcohol works especially well with heavier foods as it offsets some of the fats and sodium to create a sense of equilibrium. Basically, alcohol's lighter, crisp nature does a good job of rounding out the butteriness, creaminess, and richness of many foods, making them even more delicious.

This is just as true for creamy soups as it is for meats and sauces. And there is one particular alcohol that works especially well for this purpose: Cognac. The fruity, spicy liquor will add the perfect notes of complementary flavor while it also buffers the soup's creaminess. Even if you don't enjoy drinking cognac, it can't hurt to keep some in your pantry. As a kitchen staple, you'll find that it goes a long way towards improving just about any creamy soup.