Cognac Is Ina Garten's Secret To Unbeatable Holiday Gravy

Gravy is an integral part of holiday meals. Without it, neither Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner would be quite the same. But that doesn't mean that you have to use the same old recipe year after year. So why not try some surprising additions to give your gravy a boost this time around? All sorts of options abound, from different sauces to exotic spices and even unexpected fruits or vegetables. Then of course, there's the alcohol. Wine is a common ingredient used by chefs and home cooks alike, but what about hard liquor? When it comes to unbeatable gravy, the secret is in the spirits according to Ina Garten. Specifically, cognac is the key.

It won't take much either. Just a dash of the stuff will go a long way toward amping up the flavor. And because there is so little, you won't have to worry about the alcohol content of your gravy. What doesn't burn off will be diluted adequately by the rest of the ingredients so that it won't be enough to register.