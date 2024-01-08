What Is Marry Me Soup And What Does It Taste Like?

Inspired by "marry me chicken", an Italian-derived dish that sky-rocketed to online fame via TikTok in the Spring of 2023, "marry me soup" is now having a moment. The original recipe (which is credited to Delish as far back as 2016) features chicken breasts cooked in a creamy sauce decadently infused with rich and sweet sun-dried tomatoes and parmesan cheese. Marry me soup is a development on this, taking the core ingredients and adding chicken broth and pasta. Unsurprisingly, it's titled with the same name, indicating that a single bite is so divine it might prompt a marriage proposal.

Marry me soup is fabulously creamy, meaty, and vibrantly dotted with earthy greens like spinach or kale. The chicken broth itself is beautifully layered with tangy garlic and onion, then milk or cream is added to mirror the rich dimension of the original dish. There is plenty of salty, sharp parmesan cheese, which is balanced by the concentrated sweetness of sun-dried tomatoes. Shredded chicken and pasta are then incorporated alongside the greens, which add bite and color to the soup.

With all of the beautiful sunshine flavors of Tuscany, marrying this soup is a no-brainer. If you're unsure whether you're ready to commit, read on, and we may just change your mind.