Suya Wings: The Nutty And Spicy Nigerian Chicken You Need To Try

No matter where you go in the world, you'll find street food. From American hot dogs to Mexican street corn and German currywurst to Vietnamese banh mi, one of the uniting features of humanity is that no matter where you're from, you probably love buying food to eat on the go. The beauty of its universality is that there are street foods you may not have tried, such as suya from Nigeria.

Suya is iconic in Nigeria and as close to a national dish as jollof rice. Suya can actually refer to any type of grilled chicken or beef — steak, chicken legs, gizzards, you name it. The key isn't the meat itself here, but the seasoning, which consists of a signature blend of pepper, ginger, roasted peanuts, and other spices. When applied to the dark meat of wings, it produces a wonderfully rich flavor that allows the seasoning to truly shine — and it's something you really have to try for yourself.