Pickle Relish Is The Unexpected Addition Your Tuna Salad Needs

Tuna salad has been a longstanding favorite in households for almost a century, with its popularity dating back to the 1930s when canned tuna sales exploded in the United States. But what makes tuna salad so loveable? Canned tuna has always been a cheap, accessible, low-fat protein option. Add in creamy mayonnaise and sweet diced onions and it's no wonder families and workers turned to the quick and easy-to-put-together tuna salad for their go-to lunch.

But nowadays, tuna salad and canned tuna can sometimes elicit mixed feelings. But there's one condiment that's a hit everywhere: Pickle relish. Pickle relish already fits so well in classic egg and pasta salads or on top of other deli sandwiches and burgers, so don't count it out for your tuna salad either. Whether you're hoping to like tuna salad again or ready to elevate your favorite tuna salad recipe, look no further than pickle relish.