Deviled Egg Dip Is A Cool Way To Put A New Spin On A Classic

Deviled eggs may be tasty, but they're also time-consuming to make, especially if you're feeding a crowd. Though at first glance they appear to be only one ingredient — hard-boiled eggs — there's actually a lot that goes into preparing them. After cooking the eggs, you need to meticulously peel them without accidentally nicking the egg whites and then transform the yolks into a filling you can then beautifully pipe back into the egg whites one at a time.

Fortunately, if the idea of making the classic dish seems too labor-intensive, or you're looking to put a twist on deviled eggs, deviled egg dip is a convenient alternative. It consists of the same ingredients as the classic hors d'oeuvre, including mayonnaise, paprika, herbs, and mustard. But instead of turning them into a pipe-able filling, you mix everything, including the egg whites, together to form a dip that tastes just like deviled eggs.