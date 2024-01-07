The Key Tip For Making Potato Soup In Your Instant Pot

Many of the recipes we use on the stovetop aren't directly compatible with an Instant Pot without some tweaking. If the recipe requires anything browned or crisp, it won't work because the Instant Pot cooks using moist heat, not dry like sautéing. However, if you're craving something that simmers or stews, the Instant Pot is the ideal tool. You should also be mindful of timing. If you've converted a recipe that specifies a cook time, aim for a third of that. If it's not enough time, it's easy to add more minutes to the clock.

As for specific ingredients, there are definitely things you should never cook in your Instant Pot. Take care with ingredients like fish, watery vegetables, and dairy. Delicate foods can fall apart in the pressure cooker and even easily overcook, and dairy will curdle at high temperatures. Add any dairy at the end of cooking to prevent curdling.

You can test your own recipes in the Instant Pot until you come up with something you like. It may take a few tries, but you'll end up with something that you know works well in the Instant Pot and tastes good. If all else fails, find tested Instant Pot recipes from sources you find reliable, such as the Instant Pot website or your favorite food blogger.