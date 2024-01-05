What Is Creste Di Gallo And How Did It Get Its Name?

If you've ever browsed the pasta section of your local grocery store, you're probably no stranger to the seemingly endless varieties of pasta shapes that are available. Pasta shape definitely matters depending on what you're cooking, and creste di gallo might be one of the most unique. This interesting noodle gets its name because it resembles that funny looking thing on the top of a rooster's head, known as its crest or comb. It translates from Italian to mean "rooster's crest."

The pasta doesn't taste any different than other pasta shapes, but its unique visual appearance makes it great for picking up heartier sauces. Its origin story has never been confirmed, but one story suggests that roosters once saved the Medici family from assassins by screaming their signature call to scare the killers away. As a result, the family "thanked" the roosters by creating this pasta shape in their honor. Regardless of its true origin, you should definitely be incorporating more of this funky shape into your pasta dishes.