What Makes Creamed Tuna Different From The Classic Salad?

Did you know your canned tuna can be used for more than just tossing into a classic tuna salad? Try transforming your canned tuna into a hearty, savory meal for dinnertime by making creamed tuna.

While tuna salad is a light, cold dish, creamed tuna is served hot. And their preparation methods are different, as well. Creamed tuna comes together in a saucepan along with a few ingredients that create a delicious, easy cream sauce. But when it comes to making a traditional tuna salad, you simply drain your canned tuna and mix it in a bowl with a few other ingredients like mayonnaise, chopped celery, and onion.

Their contrasting ingredients also make for two different textures: A crunchy bite of tuna salad versus a thick, velvety bite of creamed tuna. While both dishes share the same humble beginnings in canned tuna, they give you two very different but equally comforting meals as a result. Now, you can take your canned tuna from lunch to dinner with a few simple tweaks.